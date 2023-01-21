 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $712,900

GOTTA SEE THIS ONE IN A PRIVATE CLEMMONS NEIGHBORHOOD! Small peaceful cul-de-sac, yet close to shopping and restaurants too! Lower county taxes! Fabulous floor plan that's open with primary suite and secondary BR on main level! 2 upper-level BRs, office and bonus room too! Main level triple garage! Screen porch with composite decking overlooks fenced yard! Gorgeous white kitchen with upgraded quartz counters, gas cooktop and pantry! Sprinkler and alarm system too! Encapsulated crawl space! Large 0.68 acre fenced yard!! Great schools!

