4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $749,000

WOW! WOW! This One-of-a-Kind gem is better than ever...Among many other updates, NEW Land-Mark Pro Lifetime Architectural Shingles, NEW Sealed Crawlspace, NEW Radon Mitigation System. Worried about the reported Chlorine shortage? Not in your 18X36 SALT-WATER Pool with BRAND NEW 27 Mil Liner! Beautiful Hickory Floors, Huge Kitchen Island, Main flr expansive Primary BR Suite & 3 large BRs & Nursery upstairs...Gigantic Unfinished Walkup attic. Wrap-Around Front Porch, 2nd Floor covered balcony, 3 car garage, circular drive and large parking pad to accommodate your guests. Set back from the road on a private 1.45 acres, awaiting the next loving owners! See Attachments & Agent Only Remarks.