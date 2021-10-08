4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $749,900

Stately traditional home nestled in the cul-de-sac of an established neighborhood with beautiful landscaping and curb appeal! This custom, one owner home is a must see, with abundant living and storage spaces, exquisite craftsmanship, and multiple outdoor living spaces, perfect for entertaining or relaxing at the end of the day. There are two main level primary bedrooms with large custom closets and spacious bathrooms and a third bedroom upstairs also has a private bath. The eat in kitchen is a chefs dream with loads of counter space, an island, tons of cabinetry and a pantry. The basement has space for a home gym, office and/or recreation room as well as ample storage for all your hobbies. The backyard is quiet and peaceful with an impressive patio and wooded view on 1 acre of land. This home is a must see!