Gorgeous one owner custom home meticulously cared for! All brick exterior on large 1.3 Acre lot in Clemmons. So much living space on all three levels offers a place for any extended family members too. Upscale features include Brazilian Cherry Floors, oversized trim detail and built ins. 2 story entry leads to the Den and Sunroom - which is the spacious center point of the home. Enjoy family meals or entertain in the formal dining room or the large breakfast room adjoining the kitchen. Work from home in your office that has a private exterior entrance & half bath. Main level also includes a bedroom with its own full bath. Just off the entry is a formal living room perfect for library or piano room. Upper level has a wonderful primary bedroom w/fireplace, sitting area & the largest cedar closet you will see! 2 more bedrooms and exercise room also upstairs. Lower level is finished with playroom which has fireplace, a bonus room & another full bath. This house has so much to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.