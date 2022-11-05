4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $785,000

Exquisite home located in a desired and private neighborhood in Clemmons. It gives easy access to interstates, shopping, and dining without sacrificing privacy and views of nature. Offering luxurious finishes and an open floor plan, this beautiful home is the perfect mix of style and functionality! Primary bedroom on the main level with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Large eat-in kitchen, soaring ceilings, 3 car garage, ample storage, and main level laundry. Upstairs bonus room, game room/theater in the basement, multiple outdoor spaces for relaxing and entertaining while overlooking a common space are just a few of the features that make this home special! Call to schedule your showing today! Downstairs flex room does not have an air vent. The space has not been included in finished basement SQ.