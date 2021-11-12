 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $799,900

Gorgeous one owner custom home meticulously cared for! All brick exterior on large 1.3 Acre lot in Clemmons. So much living space on all three levels offers a place for any extended family members too. Upscale features include Brazilian Cherry Floors, oversized trim detail and built ins. 2 story entry leads to the Den and Sunroom - which is the spacious center point of the home. Enjoy family meals or entertain in the formal dining room or the large breakfast room adjoining the kitchen. Work from home in your office that has a private exterior entrance & half bath. Main level also includes a bedroom with its own full bath. Just off the entry is a formal living room perfect for library or piano room. Upper level has a wonderful primary bedroom w/fireplace, sitting area & the largest cedar closet you will see! 2 more bedrooms and exercise room also upstairs. Lower level is finished with playroom which has fireplace, a bonus room & another full bath. This house has so much to offer!

