STUNNING transitional in desirable Milburn is beautifully appointed throughout and absolutely pristine - custom built with large gatherings in mind! Cook's kitchen with expansive island, formal areas, well planned built ins, primary on main with his/her spaces in vanity bath with tile shower and soaking tub; upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and spacious bonus... but have you seen the backyard? Enjoy your coffee on the gorgeous screened porch in the am, move to the serene pool w/ fountain in the afternoons, and wrap up the day around the firepit on the patio in the evenings -- and STILL have room for soccer, pets, etc in the fenced yard! Showings begin 6/17. See floor plan in media.
4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have a gay kid in the fam.
An unidentified person suffered what was described as a “non-game-related medical event” on Saturday, delaying the start of game one of the NC…
Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.
An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a “medical event” before Saturday’s Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake …
Winston-Salem police found the body of a man missing since 2019 at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.