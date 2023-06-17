STUNNING transitional in desirable Milburn is beautifully appointed throughout and absolutely pristine - custom built with large gatherings in mind! Cook's kitchen with expansive island, formal areas, well planned built ins, primary on main with his/her spaces in vanity bath with tile shower and soaking tub; upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and spacious bonus... but have you seen the backyard? Enjoy your coffee on the gorgeous screened porch in the am, move to the serene pool w/ fountain in the afternoons, and wrap up the day around the firepit on the patio in the evenings -- and STILL have room for soccer, pets, etc in the fenced yard! Showings begin 6/17. See floor plan in media.