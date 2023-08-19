The only home on the market in beautiful Milburn!!! Drive through Milburn and enjoy the space and serenity. Come see this gorgeous open floor plan with extra large quartz kitchen island, drop zone, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, breakfast area, fireplace, formal dining room and a huge walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom on the main level offers a tray ceiling, large closet, dual vanity quartz countertops, walk-in tile shower, and linen closet. Amazing 24" tile in primary bathroom. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with tile floors and an open loft. Ample closet space located throughout the house. This house sits on a large .81 acre lot and Milburn offers lit sidewalks to stroll along, a 19-acre wooded common area with a pond, fishing dock, covered shelter, fire pit, and natural walking trails. Enjoy the privacy and still be within minutes of I-40 and 421. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom house is a must see!!