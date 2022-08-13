4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $880,000

Beautiful new construction in the desirable Milburn neighborhood! Primary bedroom on the main level offers a tray ceiling, large closet, dual vanity, walk-in tile shower, and linen closet. Amazing 24" tile in primary bathroom. Gorgeous open floor plan with extra large quartz kitchen island, drop zone, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, fireplace, formal dining room and a huge walk-in pantry. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with tile floors and an open loft. Ample closet space located throughout the house. This house sits on a large .81 acre corner lot and Milburn offers lit sidewalks to stroll along, a 19-acre wooded common area with a pond, fishing dock, covered shelter, firepit, and natural walking trails. Enjoy the privacy and serenity of Milburn and still be within minutes of Winston-Salem, Lewisville and Clemmons. This brand new 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom house is a must see!! Listing agent is also the seller.