WOW! Absolute SHOW STOPPER! This Custom Built Home is only 3 years old. Seller just completed an additional $125K+ in renovations and addition in 2022. Engineers Hardwoods Throughout - no carpet! 9 foot ceilings and cathedral ceiling. Kitchen Features Quartz Countertops, Island, LARGE Pantry, and Stainless Steel Appliances. NEW Custom Shelving Units in Bedroom Closets. Natural Sunlight boasts throughout. DOUBLE DECKER 4 Seasons Room overlooks private and secluded backyard. Upgraded Smart Home featuring motion censored lights, room by room temperature regulating thermostat, video doorbell and more! 3 car garage on a cul-de-sac lot. Well has upgraded 3 filter system. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered front patio, BRAND NEW deck, large backyard, or on your basketball court! Convenient to restaurants, shopping, and I-40. Guilford County Schools! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING and a must-see. Showings Start Wednesday.
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $585,000
