Immaculately maintained one owner home! Hard to find split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main PLUS 4th bedroom and bonus upstairs. BEAUTIFUL all brick home with a rocking chair front porch. Enter the bright foyer through double front doors. Formal dining room with double trey ceiling detail is large enough to host holiday gatherings. Vaulted, airy Great Room with gas log stone fireplace. Huge kitchen with large island, granite countertops, s/s appliances, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, double ovens, and enormous pantry. Breakfast area. Hardwood floors in main living areas. Luxurious main level Primary bedroom suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, dual vanities, tile shower, separate garden tub. Also, on the main level are 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. PLUS a half bath and laundry room with utility sink. Huge bonus room. Relax on the screened porch and patio that overlook almost an acre yard. Oversized garage. Easy commute. HURRY!