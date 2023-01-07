4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $699,500

WE ARE GETTING CLOSER! EXPECTED COMPLETION BY JUNE 1-ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF A HEALTHY, COMFORTABLE & ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME in Sanford’s Creek, a cozy 32-home neighborhood convenient to all Triad cities. Home will be an ENERGY STAR 3100+ sqft 4BR/4BA/2Car Brick Home w/Hardie accents boasting a ML Primary Ste & 2nd BR/In-Law Ste or Opt’l Office w/BA, Gourmet Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets/Island/Built-in Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Cooktop w/Stainless Exhaust Hood) opens to Great Room & Dining area. French sliding doors open to Covered Back Porch & separate Composite Deck. All Countertops in home are Granite, Wi-Fi Smart Thermostats, Fresh Air Intro&Filtration system, Tankless H2O Heater, Encapsulated Crawlspace for Healthy Indoor Air & More. Upstairs offers 2BRs, 2BAs, Office (or 3rd BR), & Bonus plus loads of convertible walk-in attic space. NW Guilford Co. Schools & Co. Taxes. NC’s First Certified Green Subdivision! High Quality Construction from a longtime builder. See the stars!