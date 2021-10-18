4 Bedroom Home in East Bend - $350,000

Home and Investment Opportunity All in One! Located in the heart of East Bend, already zoned Highway Commercial, this property will be a valuable asset as the area continues to grow. Approximately 1.57 acres (also owned my the Poindexters) at corner of Hwy 67 & Flint Hill Road is currently under contract in an extended DD period for retail development. The buyers will build an entrance for future development of a shopping center. It would be great to have a grocery store and a couple more restaurants in East Bend. Develop the acreage now or hold it for future use. The brick 4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bath brick house could be your home and/or office or leased as a residence, office or retail business. Seller is open to the possibility of a joint venture or short term financing with a minimum of 25% down. Brick home is currently leased for $900 monthly.