4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,750

This beautiful brand new home has so much to offer! Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this home is a must see! It has all the bells and whistles for entertaining, from the stylish kitchen and granite countertops, to the spacious layout of the living areas. Listen to music while you cook, with the newest refrigerator wifi technology. Formal dining room w/butler's pantry, gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, tile back splash, gas range and chimney hood. Functional, dining center island, with electrical outlets. Breakfast area that leads to an open spacious sunroom. Great room open to kitchen & breakfast area. Guest room w/full bath on main level. Upstairs owner's suite w/walk in closet, owner's bath w/double vanities & large tiled shower w/bench. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, and spacious bonus/media room. Washer and Dryer included.