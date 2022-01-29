4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $244,900

**Highest / Best Offers by 6pm Sept 21** NEW HOME under construction! Spacious four bedroom home located on a culdesac in an established area. Kitchen features birch cabinets, granite-look laminate counters and a black appliance package. Huge primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, tub/shower combo and linen closet. Low maintenance vinyl exterior with a wooded culdesac lot. (Lot 1 - James Plan elevation A - image may reflect optional features so see listing agent for details. Estimated completion end of Jan 2022)