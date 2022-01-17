 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,000

Motivated Seller!! Great potential in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level located in the sought after Beechcroft neighborhood. New Paint throughout and new carpet in all the main rooms. Come spend your summer in the above ground pool, or spend your time in the oversized 2 car garage/workshop with plenty of shelving and work space. New roof was installed in late 2017/early 2018. The oven is "vintage" but it cooks the best cakes in the world.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert