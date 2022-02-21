 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900

Hard to find lot on W Friendly Ave. Gorgeous entry with hardwood floors. Spacious Sunroom. Large rear wood deck. Tennis Court with fence at rear of property that could be a basketball court. This is a great location to entertain with suitable parking for guests. No HOA. Property is being sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert