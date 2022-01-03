4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $295,900

Timeless 4 BR, 2 BA home with charming details throughout. Step into a classic living room with Exposed beams and oversized window in the living . UPDATED eat-in kit with new counters top, backsplash, hardware & range-SS appliances & pantry. Renovated bath & tiled shower, Beautiful floors, fresh interior & exterior paint. Lovely sunlit bedrooms, & character throughout make this home a delight to the eyes & comfort to the soul. New architectural roof, newer HVAC system and newer water heater! Oversized laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. 24X8 Storage attic space not includes in Sq Ft. Corner lot with .31 level acres & w/easy highway access. There is not a more inviting home in Friendway Acres Don't miss it!