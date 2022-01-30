Hard to find lot on W Friendly Ave. Gorgeous entry with hardwood floors. Spacious Sunroom. Large rear wood deck. Tennis Court with fence at rear of property that could be a basketball court. This is a great location to entertain with suitable parking for guests. No HOA. Property is being sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $319,900
