4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $360,000

Beautiful well kept home in the Adams Farm neighborhood close to everything! 2 story entry opens up to a formal living room/office and formal dining room. New LVP flooring downstairs. Cozy den has a gas FP, door to the back deck and opens up into the breakfast area and kitchen. Kitchen is vaulted with skylight, granite countertops, pantry, and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and bath with large walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub, and dual vanity. Hall bath has dual vanity and shower/tub combo. 4th bedroom has a closet or could be a large bonus room. Walk in attic storage and eave storage. Deck overlooks spacious flat backyard. Adams Farm has multiple walking trails and a lake. Newer windows.