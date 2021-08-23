 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $459,900

Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home in Sterlingshire East. This property features, front porch, rear deck, granite countertops, trey ceiling, radial arches, moldings, and decorative details. Main level primary bedroom suite, laundry room, formal dining room, and great room; 2nd level den. Ample closet space. 2 car attached garage with ample parking pad. Attractive level back yard. Septic permit is for 4 bedroom home. Desirable school district Oak Ridge Elementary, North West Middle, & North West High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News