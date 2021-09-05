Chance Of A Lifetime to own this beautiful Pilot Mountain stone home originally built by Dick Kirkman, a well known builder in Greensboro , as his personal residence. Stately corner lot and this beautifully designed and appointed home includes an inviting library/study swathed in wormy Chestnut paneling that also enjoys a stone fireplace, one of two fireplaces in the home. A large first floor primary suite enjoys an updated bath with a large corner shower. Across the back of the home is a delightful sunroom with another stone fireplace outfitted with a wood burning stove. The home's Cook's kitchen has solid surface countertops and handsome oak cabinets. New windows in 2019. New carpet last week upstairs. New digital thermostats. This home also offers great storage and a workshop in the basement. Outside, the large 1.32 acre lot is beautifully landscaped with lush lawns and flowering shrubs. The perfect setting to come home to, this beautifully maintained home will not disappoint.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
The school district reported its cases after one week of school. Some of the highest cases are in high schools.
A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot at his home by unknown people who then fled the area.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence
The mother of a slain Mount Tabor High School student says her son was a good boy who didn’t deserve to be a victim of gun violence.
Dirty Fries has been open only a week or so, but it’s already been hit with lines out the door and cars down the street.
TiaCorine of Winston-Salem has signed with a record label, had a song go viral and gotten a brand deal with Bojangles’ in less than two years.
- Updated
The Triad got its first Culver’s on Aug. 30 with the opening of a franchise restaurant at 2973 Fairlawn Drive.
Reports, but no evidence of gunfire near schools in Winston-Salem on Friday. Petree Elementary, Atkins put on lockdown.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
David Freedman, prominent Winston-Salem criminal-defense attorney, died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Friends describe him as an impeccable attorney who adored his family. He most recently represented Thomas Martens, who, along with his daughter, Molly Corbett, was accused of killing Molly's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett.