4 Bedroom Home on a cul-de-sac & fantastic location! This move-in-ready property has so much to offer - and sits on the best lot in the neighborhood! Downstairs features a formal dining room, open living room that flows right in to the kitchen and breakfast area! Kitchen offers custom tile backsplash, SS appliances, stunning countertops, tons of cabinet storage, an island with seating, & two additional eat-at peninsulas! Fine crown molding & wainscoting, arched doorways, and gleaming hardwoods give this cozy home a custom feel. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 baths, a loft command center & a massive bonus room with closet! Tons of storage options with 2 huge walk-in closets in primary suite, a THREE CAR GARAGE, pull down attic & outdoor storage building that remains. Great outdoor living options on the screened-in porch and stamped concrete patio with firepit! Surrounded by trees, this large, flat lot sits in the back of established neighborhood, on a quiet cul-de-sac!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $474,900
