Fabulously Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home! Gorgeous Engineered Hardwoods Throughout! New Roof, New Siding, New Windows! Huge Den w/ Brick Fireplace! Formal Dining Room Off of the Amazing Kitchen w/New Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops & Large Island! New Massive Deck! Fully Finished Basement w/Full Bathroom That Opens to a Covered Patio & Graded Backyard w/Creek! Primary Bedroom Upstairs w/Awesome En Suite w/Tiled, Walk In Shower! 3 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs w/Renovated Full Bath! This Home is Amazing & Waiting on You! See Attachment for List of Updates!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $560,000
