 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $560,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $560,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $560,000

Fabulously Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home! Gorgeous Engineered Hardwoods Throughout! New Roof, New Siding, New Windows! Huge Den w/ Brick Fireplace! Formal Dining Room Off of the Amazing Kitchen w/New Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops & Large Island! New Massive Deck! Fully Finished Basement w/Full Bathroom That Opens to a Covered Patio & Graded Backyard w/Creek! Primary Bedroom Upstairs w/Awesome En Suite w/Tiled, Walk In Shower! 3 Additional Bedrooms Upstairs w/Renovated Full Bath! This Home is Amazing & Waiting on You! See Attachment for List of Updates!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News