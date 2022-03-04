 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,900

Beautiful brick family home in desirable Jefferson Wood subdivision! Custom built with nice finishes. Pretty hardwood floors on the main level. The spacious primary bedroom on the first floor has a deluxe bath with jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen has attractive cabinetry, nice appliances, a center island, bar seating, and a cozy breakfast area. 2 story family room has a fireplace with gas logs and built-in shelving. The upper level has three additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. Incredible storage space throughout. Deck overlooks a large fenced backyard. Awesome location is convenient to New Garden shopping, Trader Joe's, several parks, and local restaurants! Side entry oversized 2 car garage. The driveway has extra parking space. Beautifully maintained and ready to move in!

