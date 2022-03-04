Beautiful brick family home in desirable Jefferson Wood subdivision! Custom built with nice finishes. Pretty hardwood floors on the main level. The spacious primary bedroom on the first floor has a deluxe bath with jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen has attractive cabinetry, nice appliances, a center island, bar seating, and a cozy breakfast area. 2 story family room has a fireplace with gas logs and built-in shelving. The upper level has three additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. Incredible storage space throughout. Deck overlooks a large fenced backyard. Awesome location is convenient to New Garden shopping, Trader Joe's, several parks, and local restaurants! Side entry oversized 2 car garage. The driveway has extra parking space. Beautifully maintained and ready to move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.