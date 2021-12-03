4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $725,000

XCEPTIONAL HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SEDGEFIELD! Soon as you enter you will love what you see! 2 story living room overlooking beautiful back yard. Den with double sided fireplace, primary bedroom main level. New appliances in kitchen, convection oven, hardwoods, New 45 year roof, 3 car garage. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms w/ jack n jill bath, playroom. Walk out basement has game room, family room, office, full bath and more! Walking distance to SCC, Driving range. Enjoy all the amenities this community offers.