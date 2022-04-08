 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,000

Join one of the most popular new neighborhoods in sought after Northwest Guilford County! Enjoy spacious rooms and custom finishes in this Brian Dinsey built home on a 1.83 acre lot. Still time to custom select certain finishes!Tthe builder is constantly improving the home and reserves the right to change and/or substitute features, dimensions, specifications, or architectural details without notice. Any illustrations are for discussion purposes only.

