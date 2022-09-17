 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $835,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $835,000

Open floor plan especially created for Brian Disney Homes and Lot #12 in this popular section of Pleasant Oaks. Canted garage gives the front elevation the new eclectic style which blends rustic with craftsman. Over an acre level lot, allows for the addition of another garage if desired. Open floor plan with large kitchen and dining that looks over the rear yard. Main level office and second bedroom down are just what everyone is looking for! Two nice size bedrooms up both with large closets. Homework or exercise loft is located in the heart of the 2nd level. Oversized bonus room and two full baths complete the second level. Conveniently located large laundry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Changes coming to your Journal

Changes coming to your Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert