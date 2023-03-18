New plan by Brian Disney Homes! Check out the new pictures! Open floor plan from kitchen to great room, to dining room. Custom ceiling treatments include coffered great room and tray ceiling in dining room and primary bedroom. Large island and Walk in pantry. Built in Drop zone coming in from 3 car garage, large laundry with cabinetry and sink. Two bedrooms on main & two bonus rooms on second level. Ready for the new school year in Northwest Middle and High School.