4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $850,000

*UNPARALLELED QUALITY* & *TRUE SOUTHERN ELEGANCE* define this Sedgefield estate. A grand entrance welcomes you into this well manicured property. This floorplan provides wonderful flow for entertaining & limitless potential. Formal living room & formal dining room each with brick terraces for enjoyment. Stately family room features gas log fireplace, wet bar with ice maker, and built-in furniture. Two main level primary suites, each share a cozy sitting area. Eat-in kitchen has updated cabinetry, Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, island with cooktop, & butler pantry. An abundance of natural sunlight fill the recreation room that has volume ceilings and a built-in grille. Main level laundry room. The second floor boasts two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms & flexible living spaces—currently used as billiard pallor, sitting room, and wet-bar area. Magazine-worthy garden space & fountain set the scene for exterior perfection. Sold as-is.

