4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $160,000

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom craftsman style cottage with covered front porch. This home has tons of space! The main level has a living room, a den, the primary bedroom with en-suite bath, a bonus room, the kitchen and the 2nd full bath. The upper level has 3 additional bedrooms. The main level has new laminate flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops. The primary bathroom has recently been remodeled. New water heater. 2 driveways. Small storage building in back yard. Schedule today before this one is gone! Showings start Wednesday 03/09/2022.