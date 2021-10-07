4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $179,900

Charming 1930s bungalow on (+/-) 1/2 acre lot featuring spacious rooms, rocking chair front porch, detached garage and more within close proximity to highways, downtown High Point, Archdale and more. Main level boasts 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath including Primary Bedroom w/ensuite Bath. An additional ~500 sq ft of heated and cooled living space on 2nd level not included in heated sq ftg (see Agent Remarks). Fourth Bedroom, 3rd full Bath and Bonus Room (potential 5th Bedroom) located on 2nd level. Property being sold together with MLS #1044756. Buyer to confirm all info necessary to complete purchase. Great investment potential, as well. Take a look today!