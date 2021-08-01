 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $189,900

This captivating Spanish Eclectic home is emphasized as an extension of the surrounding mature landscaping. Photo perfect front porch overflows with curb appeal. The warm earthly colors are welcoming, giving you the feeling of a Mediterranean resort! The Barrel style roof tiles are exceptionally durable, and environmental friendly! Inside this 1933 jewel the grand living space provides elegance with arched door ways, and landing. A brick fire place adds character. An amiable kitchen features space for a breakfast table looking out over the deck. Outside the deck and backyard are always shady, covered by some of the oldest trees in High Point. Yard backs up to a nature trail, and water feature. Below you'll find a semi finished cedar wood paneled basement with bathroom. Only a mile or two away from some of High Point attractions, like shopping, stadiums, and museums. A great value at this price point, book your appointment to tour today! highest and best offer due by 10am on 7/21/21

