4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $199,000

Cute 1920's English Cottage, with historic architectural styling. Original hardwood floors, 9' ceilings and moldings on main level add to the overall charm. Second story with its generous space and full bath offers opportunity for a variety of uses, including additional bedroom. Recent exterior paint on the hard stucco exterior. Rear deck to enjoy the back yard that also has space for a garden. Two separate driveway for ample off-street parking.

