Lot #2-You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the flex space that you can transform into what you need, either dining room, office or sitting room. You’ll then notice the large open family room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, water closet, dual vanities, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $294,968
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently …
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down and cried.
A victim was seriously injured Sunday evening when someone shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem Police said.
What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican, was introduced as a “95-percent” likely candidate for governor.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Also: Reader says he remembers rolling the quad at Wake Forest University in the late 50s.
Demon Deacons improve to 6-0 in the division with two games left
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder.