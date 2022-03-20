 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,000

Located in the Old Emerywood area, Slate walkways lead you into this cottage-style home that offers the character and charm that you expect in an older home with the updates you want. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Updated kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, 42' high cabinets and breakfast nook. Remodeled baths and laundry room. Waterproofed basement, Andersen replacement windows. Irrigation system front and back yards and front flower beds. Architectural shingled roof.

