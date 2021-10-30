 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,129

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,129

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,129

Lot#98-Beautiful Monroe plan in Joyce Commons. You will love the open concept floorplan that this home has to offer. Luxury vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the common areas on main floor & is combined beautifully w/Stone Grey cabinets. Spacious eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, & pantry. The kitchen is open to great room w/fireplace that leads out to a patio perfect for relaxing after a long day! Downstairs primary suite is situated off the great room & features dbl bowl vanity, sep water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, & enormous walk-in closet. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms & bonus room. This bonus room gives you additional space for separate entertaining, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. Call for more information on this amazing home! Guilford/Forsyth County line runs through lot. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers accepted until Tues 11/2 @5pm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News