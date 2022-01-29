 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,900

COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION - a new home for the new year! Check out the spacious floor plan of this 2,600 +/- square foot new home in the established neighborhood of Austin Downs. The gracious floor plan features a formal living room and separate dining room. The huge kitchen has cafe-colored wood cabinets, luna pearl granite counters and a stainless appliance package. The adjoining breakfast area opens to a huge great room with FP. Pre-finished wood floors throughout most of the main level with ceramic tile in the MBA. (2600 Plan Lot 20 Austin Downs - image may reflect optional features so see listing agent for details)

