4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $319,999

***Multiple Offers***We kindly ask that all interested buyers submit their offer by 8:30pm Wednesday, January 26th***DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home! It has an open floor plan. Memories will be made in this large kitchen with plenty of counter space, large island with bar, breakfast area, and also has a pantry. Spacious master bedroom with sitting room and tray ceiling. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. There is an office on the lower floor, that could be a playroom or a gym. You decide how to use all this space. Den with bookshelves that are attached. All appliances remain. Corner lot on a Cul-de-sac street and conveniently close to everything! Schedule your showing today!