 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000

Don't look or you will fall in love with this home. Enjoy the screen porch and listen to the water feature with koi pod as you gaze upon the backyard paradise. Rose garden installed by Witherspoon. Interior Garage is newly updated. Accent lighting and irrigation system complete the nicely landscaped lot. Basement can also provide additional income for Market rental with separate entrance.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News