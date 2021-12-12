 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000

Classic 1920’s Emerywood charm with modern touches. Fully remodeled main level and second floor bathrooms. To include updated plumbing for great water pressure and reliable drain lines. An arced doorway leads to the formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space and updated appliances. Main level laundry with one of two exterior doors leading to the deck. Two living areas on the main with the den having a wall of custom built-ins. Fireplaces located in the living room as well as the first floor bedroom. This bedroom could be used as a private office or a place to study. Hardwood floors, and the main has nine foot ceilings. Newer windows with plantation shutters. Detached two car garage with room for storage. New oversized deck with two levels leads to the cozy fire pit area. Fenced in private backyard with room for a garden. Driveway was recently replaced and widened at the rear of the home for additional parking options.

