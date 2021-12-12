Classic 1920’s Emerywood charm with modern touches. Fully remodeled main level and second floor bathrooms. To include updated plumbing for great water pressure and reliable drain lines. An arced doorway leads to the formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space and updated appliances. Main level laundry with one of two exterior doors leading to the deck. Two living areas on the main with the den having a wall of custom built-ins. Fireplaces located in the living room as well as the first floor bedroom. This bedroom could be used as a private office or a place to study. Hardwood floors, and the main has nine foot ceilings. Newer windows with plantation shutters. Detached two car garage with room for storage. New oversized deck with two levels leads to the cozy fire pit area. Fenced in private backyard with room for a garden. Driveway was recently replaced and widened at the rear of the home for additional parking options.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gunfire on Indiana Avenue leads to charges for two Winston-Salem men. One of them was convicted for his role in 2018 fatal shooting at Wake Forest University.
A man charged for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting on the campus of Wake Forest University is one of two people facing charges in connection …
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
New allegations follow more than a month of head-spinning political turmoil in the small town.
A 20-year-old Greensboro man was killed and four juveniles were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Q: I was wondering: Is there a movement to get rid of the ABC store system? I was shocked after moving to North Carolina a few years ago to fi…
A Winston-Salem woman was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison, three months after she pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and mail f…
Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other living conditions. HAWS officials say they act promptly on complaints.
A woman recounts her efforts to get the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to cure a bedbug problem, although the authority says it has handled complaints well.
With Appalachian State’s football team waiting for its bowl matchup against Western Kentucky, now is a good time for perspective.
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said.
Gladding, a professor at Wake Forest University, died of complications of brain cancer.