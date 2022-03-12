Lot#55- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $327,196
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
Dear Amy: Our son and daughter-in-law, married for about six years, recently dropped a bomb on my husband and me.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
New location for Ziggy’s in High Point will have outdoor music venue and discotheque with a craft cocktail bar