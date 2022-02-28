Brand new construction, finally available in this established neighborhood. Great part of town for conveniences and amentities. Why buy used when you can have a worry free brand new home. Comes with bumper to bumper full warranty to 1 year. Then 10 years on the HVAC systems. Appliance warranties are through the Manufacturers. Nice yard, flat and private. This wont last long.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Disrupted meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is an accurate barometer of how far we've fallen.
A popular Raleigh bar is planning to open a location in Bailey Power Plant in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter this year.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members.
Prosecutor says Michele Ruth Lowder was hostage, then stabbed to death at her home on Tipperary Lane.
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem chefs are among the 2022 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.
NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.