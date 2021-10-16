 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,000

Just like new 2016 Raleigh II plan by Eastwood in the Lilliefield Community. Awesome floorplan with two story great room, modern kitchen with white cabinets, granite, SS appliances, owners suite on main w. tray ceilings, ample loft and three bedrooms upstairs, rich hardwood floors & mud sink in garage. Systems, roof just just 5 years old. Natural light galore! Literally within 5 mins from SW schools. Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News