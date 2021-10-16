4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,000

Just like new 2016 Raleigh II plan by Eastwood in the Lilliefield Community. Awesome floorplan with two story great room, modern kitchen with white cabinets, granite, SS appliances, owners suite on main w. tray ceilings, ample loft and three bedrooms upstairs, rich hardwood floors & mud sink in garage. Systems, roof just just 5 years old. Natural light galore! Literally within 5 mins from SW schools. Don't miss out!