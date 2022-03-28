 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $345,000

Lovely one owner home that is ready to make your own. Corner lot in established Carol Bay neighborhood with no thru traffic. Main level features a bedroom and full bath that could easily be used as the primary. Master suite is on upper level with 2 huge walk in closets and on-suite bath. Home offers large bedrooms and plenty of storage. Den has FP, built in shelving, and speaker system that will convey. Eat in kitchen, living room, dining room, and den provide plenty of space for entertaining guest and room to spread out. Tax card shows 3 bedrooms but is being updated to reflect accurate information, there are 4 bedrooms! Natural gas is available.

