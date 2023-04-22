Homesite#25- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $349,000
