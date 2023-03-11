Homesite#25- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $349,605
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem has banned pine straw at businesses and apartment complexes. Most property owners are complying, fire officials say
Most Winston-Salem property owners subject to new city rules on flammable landscaping materials are abiding by the guidelines, according to fi…
A South Carolina man who allegedly fired on law enforcement officers during and after a chase on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road was fatally sh…
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire atop a restaurant and deactivate a malfunctioning HVAC at a bank
Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire atop a restaurant and deactivated a malfunctioning heating ventilation-air-conditioning unit at a ba…
The new Forsyth County courthouse will cover 250,000 square feet, replacing the existing and smaller 48-year-old courthouse. The building is e…