 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $353,460

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $353,460

Lot#33- You will fall in love with this Lancaster floor plan. Walk right into the office that you can transform into what you need, dining room, sitting, or spare room. You'll notice the large open great room looks into a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious and the en-suite features a huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, water closet, and two linen closets! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

What’s ‘rainbow fentanyl’? Drug that looks like candy seized in 18 states, feds say

Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert