Better than new 4-bedroom home in Forsyth county’s popular Rich Fork Heights. Wonderful upgrades such as primary bedroom’s luxury bath with soaking tub and tile shower, luxury vinyl plank throughout main level, white vinyl fenced rear yard, beautiful bright and spacious kitchen with tile backsplash, quartz countertops and stainless appliances opens to great room, dining area and office. Upper level boasts large primary ensuite, 3 additional spacious bedrooms with oversized secondary bath. Upper-level laundry room with folding counter. All this located on short cul-de sac and very convenient to shopping and major routes. See agent remarks regarding tax value.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $369,900
