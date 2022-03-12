Scheduled your Appointment to view Waterford Springs. Residents will enjoy living minutes away from various Shopping Centers off Skeet Club Road and the Palladium. There are several Restaurants and Grocery Stores near this location as well as a Regal Cinemas Pallium 14 & IMAX Movie Theater for your personal enjoyment. The Wilmington Model features several upgrades that have been built into the price. Some features include 36" Cane Shadow Cabinets, Mediterra Light Granite Countertops, with a Gray Tile Backsplash. Whirlpool, Stainless Steel Appliances are in the Kitchen -- Microwave, Dishwasher, & Gas Range. Cheyenne Rock Oak Flooring covers most the first floor. The Primary Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with an included fan. The EnSuite has Double Sinks inside and a 5' Walk in Shower. All Secondary Bedrooms are quite spacious as well. Ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in Closing Costs. Home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $372,990
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
Dear Amy: Our son and daughter-in-law, married for about six years, recently dropped a bomb on my husband and me.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
New location for Ziggy’s in High Point will have outdoor music venue and discotheque with a craft cocktail bar